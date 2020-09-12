Former CovCath star makes immediate impact for Notre Dame during 27-13 win over Duke on Saturday

NKyTribune staff
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Covington Catholic graduate Michael Mayer made an immediate impact in his debut at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Mayer hauled in three receptions for 38 yards as Notre Dame posted a 27-13 win over Duke. Kyren Williams finished with 112 yards on the ground, 93 yards receiving and two rushing touchdowns to lead the Fighting Irish in their season-opening victory.
Mayer, a freshman tight end, notched his first career reception in the second quarter when he hauled in a 17-yard pass from Ian Book for a first down. The CovCath graduate was named Mr. Football in Kentucky last year after leading the Colonels to the Class 5A state championship.
It marked Notre Dame’s first-ever conference win. The Fighting Irish, who have always played as an independent in football, are competing for the Atlantic Coast Conference title this season.
Notre Dame is 24-7 (.774) against ACC opponents since the scheduling agreement began during the 2014 season. The Irish, who are ranked No. 10 nationally in the preseason Associated Press poll, are 9-2 in season openers under head coach Brian Kelly.
Notre Dame has won 19 straight games at home dating back to Sept. 30, 2017, starting with a victory over Miami (Ohio). It is the third-longest home winning streak for the Irish since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930.
Book passed for 263 yards and a touchdown for Notre Dame, which finished with a 441-334 advantage in total yards. Chase Brice was 20-of-37 passing for 259 yards to lead Duke (0-1).
(Information compiled from Notre Dame and staff reports)