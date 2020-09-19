Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday















Staff report

In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away late Friday. Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Justice Ginsburg’s internment, which is yet to be determined.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available here.

Justice Ginsburg, 87, died this week at her home in Washington, D.C. from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She will be buried in Arlington Cemetery.

She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993, nominated by President Bill Clinton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Martin Ginsburg, in 2010 and is survived by daughter Jane and son John.