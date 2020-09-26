Fidelity Investments wins Elizabeth Herald Community of Support Award from Brighton Center















Each year, Brighton Center, Inc. recognizes an individual, business, or organization for their efforts in partnering or collaborating with Brighton Center over time for the good of the community with the Elizabeth Herald Community of Support Award. Fidelity Investments is this year’s recipient.

“Fidelity Investments has brought creative, sustainable solutions that are meeting community needs in numerous ways,” says Tammy Weidinger, Brighton Center President & CEO. Fidelity Investments employees are always willing to help meet the needs of families by pitching in and making sure the basic needs of customers are met. Since 2012, Fidelity employees have volunteered with our food pantry, distributed food to seniors in our senior living facilities, adopted families during our annual Holiday Drive, donated toys for our Wish Tree program, and helped with the Community Garden. Overall, employees have given 364 volunteer hours, adopted 116 families, and supported over 1,000 children at the holidays.

At the onset of COVID-19, Fidelity Investments again looked at opportunities to support the community. Over the course of 7 weeks, Fidelity Investments prepared 3,640 frozen meals for our vulnerable older adults living in three senior living facilities – Two Rivers Apartments, Austinburg Apartments, and Saratoga Place Apartments. This ensured older adults were eating healthy meals, and limiting their trips to the grocery store.

Fidelity Investments has been an important employer for many of our customers. Brighton Center’s Center for Employment Training and Kentucky Career Center have worked with Fidelity over the years. They have hosted career fairs, participated in virtual hiring events, and hired many job seekers. Fidelity is putting our customers to work, which leads to economic stability for families.

“We appreciate the support provided by Fidelity in recent years, which has made significant contributions to launch two transformational projects: Northern Kentucky Scholar House, which supports single-parents in achieving a degree that leads to employment, and Brighton Center’s comprehensive database to measure outcomes and improve impact,” said Weidinger. Fidelity Investments has shown us over and over again how they are a Community of Support for Northern Kentucky, and a trusted partner that helps Brighton Center achieve our mission.

The mission of Brighton Center, Inc. is to create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment, and leadership. We will achieve this mission by creating an environment that rewards excellence and innovation, encourages mutual respect and maximizes resources.



During our last fiscal year, Brighton Center impacted the lives of thousands of individuals from infants to older adults through 41 programs across Northern Kentucky and beyond.

The Elizabeth Herald Community of Support Award was established to honor those people or organizations who work side by side with us to achieve our mission and impact our communities. It is named after Liz Herald, who was a long-time volunteer who spent countless hours leading a Quilting Class for the neighborhood, planning day outings for local seniors, and serving on our Board of Directors. She set the example of servant leadership and believed in our mission with all her heart and soul. This award is the highest honor Brighton Center gives a community partner.