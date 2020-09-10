Erlanger City Council lowers city’s property tax rate; Mayor cites economic growth, fiscal responsibility















Erlanger City Council voted Tuesday night to lower the city’s property tax rate.

The property tax rate was lowered to 0.301 per $100 of assessed value, a 2.2 percent reduction from last year’s rate of 0.317. The tangible tax rate was also reduced from 0.554 to 0.400 per $100 of assessed value.

Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette said even with the tax cut, the city will exceed budgeted revenue projections.

“Due to Erlanger’s continued economic growth of both residential and commercial property, the successful reinvestment of city funds and the fiscal responsibility of city leaders, I am thrilled to announce that city council has approved a tax decrease,” Mayor Fette said. “Determining the tax rates was a methodical and thorough process. It ensures that the city can operate effectively with no reduction in services while allowing our taxpayers to keep more of their own money.”

