CVG receives additional $6.7 million from FAA, to be used for runway rehabilitation, taxiway projects















The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will receive an additional $6.7 million in Airport Improvement Program grants.

Earlier this month, U.S. DOT awarded $45 million in AIP funding to CVG. The new funding increases this amount to $51.7 million.

The additional $6.7 million allocation to CVG includes supplemental discretionary AIP funding, as well as additional CARES Act funds.

These dollars will be dedicated to runway rehabilitation and associated taxiway projects at CVG that were previously announced.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary Elaine Chao for additional funding for these critical projects at CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Continued investment in our airport’s infrastructure will speed the region’s economic recovery from the significant impact of the pandemic. An investment in infrastructure is an investment in jobs and our community’s future.”

CVG Communications