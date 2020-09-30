CVG chief executive officer Candace McGraw re-elected to Kentucky Chamber Board of Directors















Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), has been re-elected to serve on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

McGraw will serve on the 70-member board, which represents a cross-section of key business and industry leaders from across Kentucky.

Since July 2011, McGraw has served as CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, which has been recognized as the “World’s Best Airport Serving Less Than 10 Million Passengers” as well as the “Best Regional Airport in North America” for seven of the last nine years.

McGraw also serves on numerous boards of organizations including the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chambers of Commerce, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance, In addition, she serves on Kentucky’s Economic Development Partnership Board and the Fifth Third Bank Advisory Board.

In the airport industry, McGraw has served as chair of the Airports Council International-North America, Airports Council International-World Board, and National Aeronautic Association. McGraw has also served on two federal advisory boards, NextGen Advisory Committee and Women in Aviation Advisory Board, which she was appointed by the secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

McGraw earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Duquesne University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Candace is a wonderful addition to the Kentucky Chamber Board of Directors,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “Her insight and expertise will continue help move our organization and Kentucky’s business community forward.”

From Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

