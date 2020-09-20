Customs officials seize $1 million in cocaine, counterfeit clothing at Port of Cincinnati in Erlanger















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky have been kept busy discovering illegal drugs and counterfeit items coming into the United States from overseas.

On Thursday, officers at the Port of Cincinnati facility in Erlanger, seized a shipment containing 29 pounds of cocaine concealed in 11 pouches labeled as shelf-stable emergency food rations. The cocaine has a street value of $952,200.

The pouches were part of a shipment of survival gear containing buckets, canteens and other items headed from a fictitious address in Fullerton, Calif., to a private residence in Mona Vale, Australia.

On the same day, a shipment labeled as women’s clothing was later discovered to be counterfeit designer shoes, handbags, and clothes. In all, 95 items were seized. Had the items been authentic, the total manufacturer’s suggested retail price would have been $193,740.

The packages arrived from Vietnam and were heading to Westminster, Calif.

“Our officers continue to be vigilant and committed to stopping shipments of illicit goods,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “These shipments are distributed throughout the nation to con consumers into spending their money on cheap counterfeits when they think they are buying the real thing.”

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie commended his officers for their work on stopping the shipment of illegal drugs.

“CBP is responsible for ensuring that all goods entering and exiting the United States do so in accordance with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Our officers and specialists in Cincinnati consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission,” said Gillespie. “They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world.”