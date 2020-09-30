Covington Rotary provides nursing scholarship to Gateway CTC to meet healthcare needs in region















The Covington Rotary Club recently announced a $2,250 scholarship to Gateway Community & Technical College for eligible students enrolled in the nursing program.

Covington Rotary awarded $750 with an additional $1,500 coming from Rotary International.



“Covington Rotary and the District are committed to providing educational opportunities across a broad spectrum of needs, both locally and internationally,” said Gil Fauber, president, Covington Rotary. “It is indeed a privilege to take part in providing this additional scholarship opportunity to individuals who will benefit in and through both Gateway and the River City Promise. With this partnership we are certain that someone will be set on the pathway of intergenerational mobility.”

As a result of the Coronavirus and the ensuing pandemic, many of the hospitals in Northern Kentucky Region have an increased need for certified nurses to provide expert care to patients in medical emergencies. This scholarship will allow Gateway to help meet the need by providing education and training to students interested in pursuing a career in nursing.

“We are grateful to the Covington Rotary and Rotary International for their generous donation,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, president/CEO, Gateway Community & Technical College. “Their commitment to healthcare education during this global pandemic is remarkable.”



This scholarship is available for River City Promise (RCP) program eligible students. RCP is a partnership between Gateway and NKU that offers benefits for Pell-eligible high school students from Bellevue, Dayton, Holmes, Lloyd, Ludlow and Newport High School who graduate in May 2020 and beyond. Students complete an associate degree at Gateway and then transfer to NKU for a bachelor’s degree.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million members working to support education, grow local economies, promote peace, and many other issues.

