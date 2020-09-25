Covington public schools to start ‘hybrid’ system Monday; in-person two days a week; masks donated















Covington Independent Public Schools will return to in-person learning on Sept. 28, operating on the “A/B” Hybrid Model, Superintendent Alvin Garrison announced this week.

The model means that students who are assigned to the “A” group will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students assigned to the “B” group will attend school in person on Thursdays and Fridays.

Students will continue to log in and complete assignments online on days in which they are not scheduled to attend in person. Earlier this month during orientation visits, schools informed students of which group they were assigned.

Parents should contact their child’s school if they are not sure of the child’s grouping.

Students who opted for virtual-only in the Covington Virtual Academy will continue with their online assignments five days a week. Covington Virtual Academy students must remain fully virtual until Dec. 18.

Preschool students will attend morning and afternoon sessions Monday through Thursday. Bus routes and the school day will continue as they did during a regular school year.

For more information, please see Return to School Roadmap on the district’s website.

Families also need to be aware of a new emergency regulation that requires parents and guardians to report to the child’s school within 24 hours if their child tests positive for COVID-19. This regulation goes into effect on Sept. 28.

Under the regulation, schools will report the coronavirus data every day school is in session.

A safe return to in-person classes requires students, teachers and staff to practice safety measures at home and at school, Garrison said.

“Moving forward, we all play a critical role in keeping our schools open. At school, we must wear face coverings, socially distance, wash our hands, and cover our coughs and sneezes. We must also monitor our own health and stay home when we are ill,” he said.

Mask donations

In other news for Covington Independent Schools, OrthoCincy and others delivered over 2,000 masks to Covington Schools this week as part of Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear’s “Coverings for Kids” initiative to bring in mask donations for each school district state-wide.

Mrs. Beshear’s “Coverings for Kids” initiative is an effort to ensure all students and staff in Kentucky schools have access to facial coverings as schools begin to open. Covington’s goal is to collect mask coverings for more than 3,000 students and 800 staff.

Specifications for making the masks can be found on the “Coverings for Kids” website. Masks should be different sizes to fit students in elementary through grade 12 and adult staff.

Donations may be dropped off at the Covington Board of Education, 25 E 7th Street, Covington. For questions or concerns, please contact Mrs. Krumwiede, 859 392 3182, or janice.krumwiede@covington.kyschools.us.