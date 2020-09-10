Covington Independent Public Schools start meal deliveries to students who are learning at home















Covington Independent Public Schools is making sure its students receive meals while they are learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nutrition services workers loaded up nine buses with breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks yeterday to be delivered to 1,500 students.

“During a normal school day, we know that many of our families rely on the school lunch program,” said Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “Because of COVID-19, the district is making adjustments to make sure we are meeting the needs of our students. Basically, we are offering this delivery service to provide families with needed meals, and we did not want the lack of transportation to be a barrier.”

Covington began school on September 1 with all students learning remotely. Parents had to sign up for the delivery service, which will be offered until September 28 when in-person classes are expected to begin.

Parents can still sign up for the meal delivery program by visiting the district website and filling out the food distribution application.

The buses left Holmes High School campus to deliver the meals. The deliveries will be made three days a week and will continue as long as all students are learning from home.