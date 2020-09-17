CovCath plays Beechwood riding 16-game winning streak; Highlands (0-1) faces tough test at Ryle (1-0)

By Don Owen
NKyTribune sports editor
The post-Michael Mayer era began for Covington Catholic last Friday night, and the Colonels survived an upset attempt at Dixie Heights.
Now, can the defending Class 5A state champions do it again this week against another neighborhood rival — Beechwood? The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday in Park Hills.
Playing without the graduated Mayer — last season’s Kentucky Mr. Football who’s now a tight end for Notre Dame — CovCath pulled out a closer-than-expected 21-14 victory at Dixie Heights. The Colonels built a 21-0 lead and appeared on their way to an easy win.
Dixie Heights, however, forced three CovCath turnovers in the second half and actually had the ball with less than a minute remaining in the game with a chance to possibly tie or win. Four consecutive incompletions, though, allowed CovCath to escape with the victory.
CovCath owns a 16-game winning streak going into Friday and is 45-1 during the past three years. The only loss during that stretch was a 20-16 setback to South Warren in the 2018 Class 5A state championship game.
CovCath quarterback Caleb Jacob passed for 143 yards and a touchdown in the win at Dixie Heights. Jacob also rushed for a score as the CovCath ground attack netted 105 total yards in 27 carries against Dixie Heights. Owen Nally led the Colonels with 45 yards on 12 attempts with a touchdown.
Beechwood opened its season by holding off a late Corbin rally for a 20-14 road win. The Tigers, who finished 8-6 in their first season of competition at the Class 2A level in 2019, relied on the running of quarterback Cameron Hergott (132 yards rushing and a touchdown) to defeat Corbin.
Hergott also threw for 172 yards on 13-for-22 passing, with Mitchell Berger hauling in five receptions for 64 yards.
A year ago, CovCath rolled to a 49-3 win over Beechwood in Fort Mitchell. CovCath has defeated Beechwood five consecutive times, with the Tigers’ last victory in the series coming in 2014 (a 28-13 triumph in Park Hills).
RUNNING THE GAUNTLET: Highlands opened the season by dropping a 27-14 decision to Simon Kenton last week in Fort Thomas. The Bluebirds face Ryle on Friday night in Union, and then play host to powerful Boyle County on Sept. 25. That’s not to mention looming matchups against CovCath, Conner and Moeller later in the season.
Sophomore quarterback Charlie Noon led Highlands with 132 yards rushing. He also passed for 62 yards, splitting the signal-calling duties with senior Jake Fahlbusch (7-for-12 passing, 94 yards).
Senior quarterback Bradyn Lyons ignited Ryle’s 39-8 win over Boone County last week by tossing for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior running back Jackson Belk rushed for two touchdowns for the Raiders, who held Boone County to just 92 total yards.
BREDS GALLOP PAST BEARCATS: Jahmir Ackerson rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Newport Central Catholic to a 23-7 win over Walton-Verona on Saturday. The Thoroughbreds held the Bearcats to just 53 yards passing.
NewCath quarterback Malaki Herndon added 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Joey Runyon finished with 79 yards rushing for NewCath, which faces Holy Cross this Friday.
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: Campbell County can surpass last season’s victory total Friday night if the Camels knock off Conner in Alexandria. A year ago, Campbell County posted a 1-10 record. But the Camels opened 2020 with a 21-8 win over Cooper last week.
DEFENSE JUST A WORD: Estill County gained more than 400 yards of total offense — including 359 on the ground — and lit up the scoreboard for 43 points against Breathitt County last week.
One small problem: Estill County surrendered 458 yards and watched Breathitt County roll to a 60-43 win. Breathitt County quarterback Jaylen Turner passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bobcats in that high-scoring contest. Turner also rushed for 45 yards and a pair of scores.
Wayne County (42-41 loss to Southwestern) and Phelps (52-40 loss to Martin County) also racked up plenty of yards and points in defeat.
