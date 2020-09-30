Commentary: Raise Your Guard, Kentucky! Time to return to your preventive medical care















By Dale Toney, M.D., Jeff Reynolds, M.D., and Ben Chandler



In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentuckians flattened the curve by staying home as much as possible. While that action was necessary and saved lives, it also led to a large number of people putting off important medical care. Now that it can be done safely, it’s time we all return to the preventive medical care that will keep us healthy.



The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently estimated that 41 percent of people delayed or avoided seeking care this spring and summer because of COVID-19 concerns. That’s of greater concern here in Kentucky as our population suffers from an above-national-average number of chronic and acute health conditions that require regular check-ups or screenings. The Commonwealth has a higher incidence rate of lung cancer than anywhere else in the nation.















