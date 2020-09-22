Commentary: An open letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell from Kentucky Voices for Health, advocating for relief















Kentuckians and people who are struggling all across the country are counting on you for leadership. In the face of a global health crisis that has infected nearly 55,000 Kentuckians – and killed more than 1,000 of our friends, family members, and neighbors – your constituents need real relief. This pandemic is nowhere near over and the last round of federal relief passed in May isn’t enough to keep Kentuckians healthy, housed, and fed right now, let alone as the year progresses.

The latest “skinny” bill that failed to pass the Senate is woefully inadequate. It provides no funding for Medicaid, no funding for state and local aid, and cuts unemployment support for struggling families during an increasingly deadly public health crisis and the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression.

We need you to push for Medicaid and public health funding, and for targeted aid to communities of color that have been hit hardest by both the public health and economic crises we are facing. Without a comprehensive and bipartisan relief package, millions of people will continue to battle rising COVID-19 infection rates and Black and brown people will continue dying at higher rates than their white neighbors. Without action, Kentuckians will continue struggling with unemployment, housing instability, food insecurity, mental health and addiction crises, and unsafe schools, making the road to recovery harder and longer.

There is a path forward: Congress should invest in Medicaid to help cover newly uninsured people and protect those already enrolled as state budgets tighten. At the same time, Congress must provide robust funding for state and local aid, increase food assistance through SNAP, match the unemployment subsidy rate provided in the CARES Act, and extend the eviction moratorium to bolster state and family economic security during the recession.

Big problems call for big solutions. The Senate Republican “skinny” package doesn’t come close to what Kentuckians need to get through this crisis healthy and whole.

On behalf of healthcare advocates and consumers across our commonwealth, we urge you to listen to the voices of Kentuckians who have been affected by this pandemic and act swiftly to negotiate a bipartisan agreement that will provide substantial aid to state and local governments and strengthen vital safety-net programs to see our commonwealth through this disaster and help us thrive on the other side.

Signed,

874K Disability Coalition

ACLU of Kentucky

Alliance for Pediatric Behavioral and Mental Health of Kentucky Bridgehaven Mental Health Services

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro

Catholic Charities Owensboro

Central Kentucky Council for Peace & Justice

Coalition for the Homeless

Communicare

Community Farm Alliance

Fairview Community Health Center

Forward Kentucky

Freestore Foodbank

Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky

Jefferson County Teachers Association

Kentuckians For The Commonwealth

Kentucky Association for Psychology in the Schools (KAPS) Kentucky Association for School Social Work

Kentucky Center for Economic Policy

Kentucky Chapter of the Brain Injury Association of America Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Communities

Kentucky Council of Churches

Kentucky Equal Justice Center

Kentucky Mental Health Coalition

Kentucky Nonprofit Network

Kentucky Psychological Association

Kentucky Psychological Association

Kentucky Society for Clinical Social Work Kentucky State AFL-CIO

Kentucky Voices for Health

Louisville Center for Eating disorders Matthew 25 AIDS Services, Inc.

Mental Health America of Kentucky Metro United Way

Mission Behind Bars and Beyond (MB3) NAMI

NAMI Kentucky

NAMI Lexington

NKY Justice and Peace

Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107

Participation Station

People Advocating Recovery

Seven Counties Services

The Kentucky Council of Churches

The Women’s Network

Together Frankfort

Unemployed Action

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 Wellspring, Inc.

John W. Heltzel, Anderson County

Fran Hoffman, Boone County

Janet Sogar, Boone County

Kimberlee L. Egan, Boone County

Patrick Egan, Boone County

Rosamond Finley, Boone County

David H. Snell, Boone County

Charlotta Bright Norby, Bourbon County

Christine Wolf Harper, Boyle County

Daniel Forrest Steinhauer, Boyle County

