City of Covington seeking proposals to help distribute direct food assistance for COVID-19 relief















The City of Covington is looking for help spending $100,000 on food for residents affected by COVID-19.

Recognizing that the pandemic has damaged many people’s ability to feed themselves and their families, the Cityannounced it was seeking proposals from organizations to direct and manage the spending of newly acquired federal funds on emergency food-distribution program(s).

Those eligible to apply include food banks, food pantries, community kitchens, meal preparation and meal delivery services, and churches.

The proposed program or programs must be directed toward Covington residents.

“Basically we have the money, but we need the expertise,” said Jeremy Wallace, the City’s Federal Grants Manager. “By disrupting incomes and forcing social distancing requirements, COVID-19 has created a lot of food insecurity among Covington residents, and we want to do what we can meet that need.”

Details can be found HERE. The completed proposals must be returned by Sept. 28, Wallace said.

“Within the context of federal requirements, we’ve tried to make the proposal process as effortless as possible,” he said.

The source of the money is the City’s recent receipt of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) money, sent as a supplemental allocation to the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

“Covington is trying to support our entire community in a time of great need, and food insecurity is a widespread and serious concern,” said Mayor Joe Meyer. “This is critical.”