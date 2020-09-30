Chase College of Law grad Winston Griffin elected chairman of Kentucky Chamber of Commerce















Winston Griffin, CEO and chairman of Laurel Grocery Company, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2021 term.

Griffin succeeds Nick Rowe, president of Kentucky American Water and senior vice president southeast division of American Water, whose term expires Sept. 30.

Griffin began his career in 1997 at Laurel Grocery Company, a family-owned grocery wholesaler that supplies several states, including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia. After more than 25 years of service to the company, Griffin became CEO and chairman of the board.

Griffin earned his Juris Doctor from the Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law, where he serves as a director and founding member of the Transactional Law Practice Center Board of Visitors. He also received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

“It is my great honor to serve as Chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. The year 2020 has brought many changes and difficulties to the world, and Kentucky has not been immune to the challenges faced by every state in our nation,” said Griffin. “However, our Commonwealth is resilient, and I am confident that Kentucky will rebound and continue to be an example that no matter the test, Kentuckians always rise to the occasion. We have faced the unthinkable this year, and possibly now more than ever, our businesses need the support and leadership of the Chamber.

“It will be my privilege to work with Chamber leadership and staff to continue the work of advocating for all Kentucky businesses and make the Commonwealth’s restart a safe and successful one.”

“Our organization is very grateful for the opportunity to have Winston Griffin serve as our next board chairman,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “Winston has served as a valuable asset to our board for many years and is a true friend to business. The Chamber team is excited to have him at the helm during this critical time as we work to restart our economy.”

Diane Medley, executive chairman of MCM CPAs and Advisors will serve as chair-elect for 2022.

Serving with Griffin and Medley on the Chamber’s Executive Committee will be:

-Immediate Past Chair, Nick Rowe, Kentucky American Water, Lexington

-Treasurer, Janet P. Jakubowicz, Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, Louisville

-Vice Chair, Administration, Mike Castle, Alltech Inc., Nicholasville

-Vice Chair, Business Services, Scott Davis, Field & Main Bank, Henderson

-Vice Chair, Membership Development, Garren Colvin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood

-Vice Chair, Public Affairs, Nick D’Andrea, UPS, Louisville

-Small Business Representative, Condrad Daniels, HJI Supply Chain Solutions, Louisville

-Chair, Kentucky Chamber Foundation, Kevin Smith, Beam Suntory, Clermont

-At-Large Member, Spencer Coates, Houchens Industries, Bowling Green

-At-Large Member, Susan Elkington, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Georgetown

-At-Large Member, Candace McGraw, Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport, Erlanger

-At-Large Member, Mark Newman, UK Healthcare, Lexington

Newly-Elected Directors:

-Calvin Barker, BB&T, Louisville

-Kimra Cole, Columbia Gas of Kentucky, Inc., Lexington

-Chad Harpole, Century Aluminum of Kentucky, Hawesville / Georgetown

-Jason Keller, Charter Communications, Louisville

-Amy Luttrell, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Louisville

-Candace McGraw, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Erlanger

-Bill Mudd, Churchill Downs Inc., Louisville

-Lennie Rhoades, Big Ass Fans, Lexington

-Cathy Waddell, Nucor, Ghent

-Kennan Wethington, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kentucky, Louisville

-Elmer Whitaker, Whitaker Bank, Inc., Lexington

-Sandra Wilson, Paducah Chamber of Commerce, KCCE President

-Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber, Somerset

A full board listing, including members continuing their terms, can be found online at kychamber.com.

From Kentucky Chamber of Commerce