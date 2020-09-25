Business briefs: Big Dig canceled, Cove Federal Credit Union elects board; CTI acquires Clinart















Big Dig canceled

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, creators of the Big Dig, have cancelled the 2020 Big Dig presented by Riegler Blacktop and Dudley Construction.

The Big Dig relies on the help of many volunteers whose concerns over health and safety must be addressed. Due to COVID 19 requirements, it is impossible to deliver a quality event while keeping volunteers and guests safe and healthy. All ticket purchasers will receive a full refund in the coming days.



“We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide speedy refunds for 2020 ticket purchases,” said Brian Miller, BIA’s executive vice president. “The Big Dig will return during more normal times when we can deliver the quality event our community deserves and has grown to expect from our industry.”

Cove Federal Credit Union

Cove Federal Credit Union (Cove FCU) announced that Ryan Pitts has been elected to the Board of Directors. Pitts will serve a three-year term. Current board members Sandy Delaney and Dan Moser were re-elected to serve another three-year term.

“I am proud to say that through the leadership of dedicated volunteers, Cove remains committed to our community and our members,” stated Cove Board of Directors Chairman Dave Guethlein, who was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board. “We welcome Ryan to the Board of Directors and congratulate Sandy and Dan on being re-elected.”

CTI Clinical Trial acquires Clinart

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI), a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization announces the acquisition of Clinart, a full-service contract research organization, with nearly 20 years of experience and strong local expertise in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region.

Clinart provides an extensive array of services, from early to late-stage research as well as product support in accordance with global and specific regional requirements. Additionally, the Clinart footprint augments CTI’s current reach in the MENA region, with associates in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and United Arab Emirates, enabling CTI to better serve our customers and their global programs.

Alaa Assem, MD, former CEO of Clinart, will now be Managing Director, MENA and will be integral to the success of the integration and the growth of CTI in the MENA region in the near and distant future.

CTI, now in its third decade, will continue to be one of the 20 largest CROs in the world, now with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. The company was recently named the #1 CRO in the world for quality at the 2020 CRO Leadership Awards, outperforming nearly 30 other recognized CROs from around the world. CTI is currently managing more than twenty active COVID-19 trials for treatment and prevention, in addition to work in regenerative medicine, rare diseases and other therapeutic indications.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

BR Printers adds new press

BR Printers is adding an HP PageWide Web Press T240 HD to its Independence manufacturing facility. The installation of the T240 in Kentucky complements the capabilities of the HP T230 in BR’s San Jose, California facility. The new press adds capacity and enhances manufacturing productivity, versatility, and print quality across a broad range of commercial applications.

HP thermal inkjet technology raises the bar in digital color quality, delivering greater image detail, resulting in quality ideal for demanding applications in publishing, direct mail, and commercial print.

High-quality prints are achievable on every category of media and production inkjet papers. Optimized press uptime and solid productivity will provide the increase capacity needed to meet tight client deadlines.

The HP PageWide T240 HD allows BR customers to achieve outstanding image quality on a diverse range of products — Books, Catalogs, Magazines, Commercial Marketing Collateral, Direct Mail, High Color Advertising, and Transactional Print.