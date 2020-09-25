Boone County Clerk Justin Crigler to have 10 ‘Super Polls’ on Nov. 3; see polling locations, sample ballot















Staff report

On Election Day Boone County will have ten (10) polling locations, all “Super Polls” so that registered voters will be able to vote at the location of their choice, regardless of where they live.

Boone County Clerk Justin Crigler said there will be multiple check-in stations and multiple voting machines at each location. He anticipates a big turnout. Already 10,000 voters have requested absentee ballots — which are available to any voter this year.

Crigler said they started mailing out the ballots this week and some have already been returned to the county’s drop boxes.

Residents still have time to register to vote. The deadline is October 5. Click here to go to the Secretary of State’s site to register.

This year, there are three options for voting:

• Mail-in (absentee) voting

: Open to all voters. Ballots must be requested by October 9 and can be requested at the Kentucky Secretary of State’s online ballot portal.

Ballots must be postmarked by the November 3 Election Day or they may be placed in drop boxes in Boone County:



Boone County Administration Building – Boone County Clerks Burlington, 2950 Washington Square, Burlington

Boone County Public Library – Florence Branch, 7425 US 42 Florence

Boone County Public Library – Hebron Branch, 1863 North Bend Road, Hebron



Boone County Public Library – Scheben Branch, 8899 US 42, Union,

• Early Voting in-person:

Early voting starts October 13 at the Boone County Extension Enrichment Center (first floor) at 1824 Partick Drive in Burlington. It will be open Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on three consecutive Saturdays (Oct. 17, 24, 31) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Election day in-person:

Boone County will have 10 Super Polls locations, meaning registered voters can vote at the place of their choice, regardless of where they live in the county.

The polling locations are:

Larry A Ryle High School – 10379 US-42, Union

Randall K. Cooper High School - 2855 Longbranch Road, Union

Conner High School – 3310 Cougar Path, Hebron

Boone County High School – 7056 Burlington Pike, Florence

Walton-Verona High School – 16 School Road, Walton

Walton-Verona Elementary School – 15066 Porter Road, Verona

R.A. Jones Middle School – 8000 Spruce Drive, Florence

Ockerman Middle School – 8300 US – 42, Florence

Charles H. Kelly Elementary School – 6775 McVille Road, Burlington

Boone County Extension Enrichment Center – 1824 Patrick Drive, Burlington

