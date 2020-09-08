Boone County Board of Adjustment holds live video teleconference Sept. 9 on several zoning issues















The Boone County Board of Adjustment is holding a meeting via live video teleconference to deal with several zoning issues. The meeting will be held Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

The following requests will be heard:

Request of Klusty Sign Associates, per Vince Klusty, on behalf of KYVFP, LLC, per William E. Van Fleet for a Conditional Use Permit and Variances. The Conditional

Use Permit and Variances would (1) allow the installation of an electronic message

board/screen on a free standing sign; (2) reduce the minimum spacing distance

requirement between electronic message board/screens from 660 feet to 604 feet;

and (3) increase the maximum sign area of a free standing sign from 200 square

feet to 248.19 square feet (156.75 square feet for the advertising display and 91.44

square feet for the electronic message board/screen). The approximate 1.1 acre

parcel is located at 1728 Wildcat Boulevard, Boone County, and is zoned

Commercial Two (C-2) and Commercial Services (C-3).

Request of Joseph Enda for a Change in Nonconforming Use and a Variance. The Change in Nonconforming Use and Variance are to allow the construction of a 2,400 square foot storage building and to reduce the minimum side yard setback from twenty (20) feet to fifteen (15) feet. The approximate 0.85 acre parcel is located at 295 Weber Lane, Boone County, and is zoned Industrial Two (I-2).

Request of Angela Smith for a Change in Nonconforming Use. The Change in

Nonconforming Use is to allow the increase of an existing accessory structure from 530 square feet to 1,170 square feet. The approximate 2.2 acre parcel is located at 4174 River Road, Boone County, and is zoned Suburban Residential One/Small Community Overlay (SR-1/SC).

Request of Hermes Construction Company, per Tyson Hermes, on behalf of

Bradbury Design, LLC, per Bill and Janine Bradbury, for a Change in Nonconforming Use. The Change in Nonconforming Use would change the use of the property from an auto repair facility to an antique and gift store with antique and furniture restoration. The approximate 0.9 acre parcel is located at 10829 US 42, Boone County, and is zoned Agricultural Estate (A-2).

Request of CAC Developments, LLC per Cindy Cahill for a Variance. The Variance is to reduce the minimum required front yard setback from sixty (60) feet to thirty(30) feet in order to build a single family dwelling. The approximate 2.9 acre parcel is located at 915 Eads Road, Boone County, Kentucky and is zoned Agricultural

Estate (A-2).

Contact plancom@boonecountyky.org for more information.