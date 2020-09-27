Blue North debuts its Supply Chain Meetup, monthly event for entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses















Blue North, the “front door” and community for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses in Northern Kentucky, has announced the date for the debut of its new monthly Supply Chain Meetup event series.

This Thursday (Oct. 1) will see the launch of The Blue North Supply Chain Meetup (#TBNSCM) with follow-up events to take place on the first Thursday of each month. Hosted via the online platform Hopin at 4:30 p.m., the inaugural event will focus on “Scaling & Exiting a Supply Chain Startup” with Craig Fuller, CEO of Freightwaves and Rod Robinson, President & CEO of ConnXus, serving as the featured speakers. Supply chain startups throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and NW Arkansas are invited to join #TBNSCM via Meetup and can apply to pitch here today.

The Blue North event follows the model established by its partner organization, The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation, the world’s first, largest and fastest growing grassroots driven network of open and multidisciplinary meetup communities. According to The Supply Chain Economy: A New Framework for Understanding Innovation and Services, “The U.S. supply chain contains 37% of all jobs, employing 44 million people. These jobs have significantly higher than average wages and account for much of the innovative activity in the economy.”

In response to social distancing mandates, Blue North has launched #TBNSCM as a virtual community, which has facilitated partnerships with other U.S. entrepreneurship communities. Startup ecosystem partners include Cintrifuse (Cincinnati), Amplify (Louisville), Startup Junkie (Northwest Arkansas) and Co.Lab (Chattanooga). Each partner will offer unique customer and investor connections for startups and companies that join the #TBNSCM community.

Blue North Executive Director Brit Fitzpatrick says the supply chain series signals a landmark point in the future of the Northern Kentucky community and the Great Cincinnati region.

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put the importance of supply chains into the national spotlight. Now, we in Northern Kentucky have the opportunity to ensure that our region continues to be a key player in moving supply chain innovation forward,” said Fitzpatrick. “We are excited to be able to share the insights, resources and findings of our partners and their successes as regional supply chain leaders through the launch of The Blue North Supply Chain Meetup.”

Registration for the event is free. For more information and to register, visit https://supplychain.bluenorthky.com.

Launched as an independent organization in 2020, Blue North is the guide and force leading Northern Kentucky’s Entrepreneur Ecosystem. Building and sustaining a community of innovation and entrepreneurship, Blue North connects startups and small businesses to resources, support, and opportunities in an 8-county region: Kenton, Campbell, Boone, Grant, Gallatin, Owen, Carroll and Pendleton. Blue North receives operating support from the Kentucky Office of Entrepreneurship at the Cabinet for Economic Development, KY Innovation, and other funding sources.