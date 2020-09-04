Beyond the Curb presents the ‘bricky house’ in this week’s virtual tour; features Airbnb, recording studio















The house featured in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living was built in 1890 as an office and residence for a doctor and his family in Dayton. The young couple who now owns it also uses it as both a residence and a place for their businesses.

The owners nicknamed it the “bricky house” as a pun, referring both to the building material and also to an old-fashioned slang word, meaning brave. They courageously took on the renovation of the home, which has successfully been completed with the help of local artists and craftspeople.

The home’s quirky, eclectic decor offers many delightful surprises, including whimsical lighting, custom murals and tiny figures hidden throughout the house. It all comes together in a stylish space that the owners sometimes rent out for events.

In addition to their home offices, the owners have an Airbnb unit with a separate entrance and a music recording studio that they also rent out. All in all, the owners say, this house is probably working harder in 2020 than it did in 1890.

The Catalytic Fund is excited to showcase interesting properties like this one, which further enhance the reputation of urban living in Northern Kentucky. The first 6 episodes are available at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours, with a new episode released each Friday.

The Catalytic Fund is a private sector, not-for-profit organization provides financing assistance and related services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky’s urban cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue and Dayton. Its mission is to accelerate Northern Kentucky’s urban renaissance through targeted investments in catalytic real estate development projects in urban neighborhoods.