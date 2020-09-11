Beshear reports 805 new COVID cases, 22 deaths: ‘We are all connected,’ ‘must look out for each other’















Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 54,772 cases and 1,035 deaths. The new cases include 122 children ages 18 and under with 19 of those age 5 and under. The youngest is a three-month-old from Fayette County.

There were 14 cases reported in Kenton County, 10 in Boone County and six in Campbell County.

The deaths reported Thursday include an 84-year-old man from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 81-year-old man from Campbell County; a 76-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 53-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 101-year-old woman from Green County; a 55-year-old man from Harlan County; five women, ages 70, 73, 82, 86 and 102, and an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 100-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Marion County; a 60-year-old man from Monroe County; a 77-year-old man from Nelson County; and two women, ages 83 and 90, and two men, ages 82 and 84, from Warren County.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 943,460 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14 percent.

At least 10,791 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

In an address to the people on Thursday evening, Gov. Beshear emphasized that “we are in the fight of our lifetime” and that the COVID virus is deadly and the fight must continue.

“We are all connected,” he said, and we “must protect each other.”

He said he was “past politics” or caring aboug “popularity” and that his actions have been based soundly on the best advice from health experts.

“It’s working,” he said. “We blazed our own path” and our collective actions have saved thousands of lives. BUt it is not yet over and we have to continue to look out for each other.

“As Kentuckians, we have many shared values of family, faith and compassion for our neighbos. While this virus physically keeps us apart, we cannot let it drive us apart. As a team, we cannot give up. We will get through this together.”

The actions everyone must take:

• Wear a mask,

• Social distance

• Keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and

* Wash and sanitize hands.

Kentucky Health News round-up

▪ Beshear said 558 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky, 153 of them in intensive care and 76 of those on ventilators.

▪ The daily long-term care report on Wednesday shows five more residents and 14 more staff have tested positive for the virus, with 480 residents and 319 staff having active cases of it. To date, 587 residents and five staff have died from covid-19.

▪ The K-12 school report shows 20 more students and 14 more staff have tested positive for the virus and that 345 students and 149 staff have an active case of it.

▪ The college and university report shows 32 more students and four more staff have tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of active cases up to 1,044 for students and 40 for staff.

▪ Chicago has added Kentucky to its mandatory quarantine list, Emma Austin reports for the Louisville Courier Journal. That means anyone entering the city after traveling to Kentucky must quarantine for 14 days. Chicago adds states to its list if they see between 15 and 20 daily infections per 100,000 population. Kentucky last week saw its highest total of new cases.