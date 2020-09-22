Asbury United Methodist Church’s 41st annual Craft Fair going virtual this year, starts Oct. 1















A Northern Kentucky tradition for more than 40 years is going virtual with is annual fundraiser — and is hoping for a big success in this pandemic-forced format.

Everyone is invited to attend the on-line Asbury United Methodist Church, 41st annual Craft Fair.

The online craft fair website will open for business and accepting orders from Oct. 1 through Nov. 6.

The website link will be available from the Asbury United Methodist Church Facebook page and church website.

Local orders only. No orders will be shipped.

Credit card or Pay Pal payment only.

When orders are made people will be able to choose their item pick-up times. Pick up dates will be Nov. 13 and 14 at Asbury United Methodist Church.

Featured will be a multitude of home-made crafts, wreaths, mystery gifts, gift baskets, Christmas ornaments and decorations, crocheted, knitted, and embroidered items and other boutique items, face masks and wood crafts.

Don’t forget to order a mason jar of the world-famous Asbury Pickles. These one-of-a-kind, sweet and spicy homemade pickles have been in great demand year after year.

During the past 40 years, Asbury United Methodist Church has raised and donated thousands to missions. 100 percent of proceeds were shared across 20 worthy charities, missions, and causes.

Those causes included Hosea House, Salvation Army, Parish Kitchen, Red Bird Mission, NKU Wesley Foundation, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Matthew 25 Ministries, Owsley County Missions, Family Promise (IHN), Ida Spence, New Hope Center, and the United Methodist Children’s Home in Versailles.

Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 2916 Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights, at the corner of U.S. 27 and John’s Hill Road.

For more information about the craft fair e-mail asburybazaar@gmail.com.