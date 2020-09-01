Army Specialist Stewart Alexander Lee, honored for heroism in Covington, dies of cancer at 53 in Texas















Stewart Alexander Lee who received recognition for his heroic life-saving efforts from the NAACP, the Covington Police Department and the state of Kentucky, has died in Texas. He had cancer.

In January 2018 Lee was awarded The NAACP Martin Luther King Jr’s Keeper of the Dream Award for the heroic life-saving measures he took in saving Covington officer Brian Power’s life in the line of duty. He later received a status of Honorary Deputy from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He also received a Citizens Award from Covington Kentucky Police Department.

Lee was born to Gloria Young and John Halbert in Covington and graduated from Northern Kentucky University. He is survived by his parents and his wife and children.

While in school Stewart was known for his athletic ability and accomplishments especially in track and field and wrestling, where he received many achievement medals. He graduated from Mount Healthy High School in June, 1986.

While attending college at Northern Kentucky University in 2004, he achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in History. He later completed his 2nd Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2007. He had a passion to educate. After his military career, he aspired to become a high school teacher.

After high school, Stewart joined the US Army in June 1987 where he began his service as an Operating Room Specialist. Stewart was stationed at several army military installations around the world including Germany, Ft Polk, Ft. Hood, and Ft Sam Houston.

He also went on several military missions as a surgical technician in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Ghana, including 2 tours in Korea. He received many prestigious awards and medals throughout his military career. Stewart received the Army’s Meritorious Service Medal.

Stewart has always been affectionately known as a carefree, loyal, dependable man of faith and family, said his family. He loved his duty to his country but most importantly he loved his duty as a father.

Stewart succumbed to Stage 4 Cancer on August 25, 2020, at 2:45 a.m. surrounded by his family and friends at home.

Stewart is survived by his mother Gloria Young (Ky) father John Halbert (Ky) stepfather Julius Franklin (Ky) wife April Lee (Tx), siblings Archidale Young (Ky) Isiah Young (Ky) and Donna Watts (Ky), Children Kerry (Ga) and Jason Ellis (Ky), Marcus and Kira Lee (Tx), and Jayden Robinson (Tx).

The entire family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9 from 5-9 p.m. at Heritage Oaks Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10th at 1:30 p.m. Memorial services will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 3 p.m.