Andy Bucher rejoins Republic Bank, named vice president and senior business banking officer















Andy Bucher has rejoined Republic Bank as Vice President, Senior Business Banking Officer.

Bucher has 20+ years of experience in the financial services industry and previously worked for Republic from 2010-14 where he helped lead their expansion into NKY/Cincinnati.

Bucher said, “I’m excited to be back at Republic. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world today and local businesses need a bank partner they can trust. Republic remains ahead of the technology curve and competes well with national banks, while also providing a community bank feel.”

Managing Director Jason Payne said, “Andy builds meaningful relationships and much of the bank’s success in our market can be attributed back to those early relationships we established. We’re thrilled to have Andy back on our team. There’s no question he will be key to our future success.”

Contact Bucher at abucher@republicbank.com or (859) 547-5025.

