Wreaths Across America kicks-off campaign for Camp Nelson National Cemetery















Wreaths Across America for Camp Nelson National Cemetery announces the kick-off of their 2020 wreath campaign, highlighted with a visit by the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE), a large truck-mounted display unit.

Continuing to “Remember, Honor, Teach” in 2020, the group welcomes the MEE to its first visit to Kentucky.

The MEE will visit Lexington and Lawrenceburg for four days, from Tuesday Sept. 8 through Friday Sept. 11.

Wreaths Across America for Camp Nelson National Cemetery, the V.E.T.S. Charitable Corp., and American Legion Post 34 Auxiliary will be hosting the MEE, which is a 60-foot trailer with multiple video and static displays telling the story of Wreaths Across America.

The MEE has an interior movie theater that seats 10 with social distancing, inside and outside visual videos highlighting WAA’s expansion, and other programs designed to follow the growth of the WAA mission. In addition, there are touch-screen modules to allow guests to sponsor a wreath, search for participating cemeteries, and a trucking-specific volunteer website to sign up to haul wreaths to over 2000 locations. Knowledgeable staff will present information on WAA.

The visit schedule is as follows: Tuesday Sept. 8, 11am to 7pm, Lawrenceburg Walmart; Wednesday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lexington, Southland Christian Church (Richmond Road); Thursday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lexington, Cabela’s in Hamburg; and Friday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lawrenceburg American Legion Grounds/Healing Field.

The public is encouraged to come and learn more about Wreaths Across America during this four-day visit.



These events are open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors. All are invited and encouraged to come and spread the message of Remember, Honor and Teach about our nation’s veterans and their sacrifices to encourage American unity as we work towards our mission of placing a wreath on every fallen soldier’s grave. Masks are mandatory for those visiting the MEE.

Learn more at www.facebook.com/kycnnc.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 19. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some procedures at Camp Nelson National Cemetery will be different this year. The final decision on how to honor veterans by placing wreaths will not be determined until later in the year, but it is anticipated that the ceremony on WAA Day will not be open to the public.

To donate, please visit www.WreathsCampNelson.org or the Facebook page.

The last day to sponsor a wreath online is November 30; to sponsor by check is November 23.

“Everyone is part of the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Together we are all part of the Wreaths Across America family and no donation is too small when it comes to honoring our veterans and their families,” said Ann Hamlin, Local Coordinator for the Camp Nelson Wreaths Across America group.