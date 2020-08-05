Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep celebrates 50th anniversary of Kentucky Derby’s first female jockey















It’s been 50 years since jockey Diane Crump became the first female to ride in the Kentucky Derby — and this year’s Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Cup program celebrates that milestone.

Crump rode Fathom in the 1970 Derby and, although the thoroughbred finished 15th, the jockey rode into history. Crump lives in Virginia and remains involved in the horse industry.

“The $1,000 Mint Julep program has become a cherished Derby tradition — and this year we are honored to mark an important moment in Derby history while also raising money for charity,” said Chris Morris, Woodford Reserve Master Distiller.

A total of 146 julep cups — celebrating Derby 146 — went on sale Monday at woodfordreservemintjulep.com. Cups numbered 1-25 are gold-plated (and sell for $2,500 each) while cups 26-146 are silver-plated (and sell for $1,000).

In years past, anyone who purchased a julep cup could only pick it up on Derby Day at Churchill Downs. Due to the global pandemic, the cups will be sent directly to consumers and Morris will conduct a virtual julep experience on Derby Day, which has been postponed this year to Sept. 5.

Proceeds from the cup sales will be donated in Crump’s honor to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

The cups feature etchings of the jockey silks worn in 1970 by Crump, along with the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs. They are nestled in a walnut case with a replica of turquoise and white silks that Crump wore that historic day.

The cups have special meaning to Woodford Reserve and its parent company, Brown-Forman, which this year is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Fathom was owned by a Brown family member — W.L. Lyons Brown.

The cups were designed and handcrafted by From the Vault Jewelers in Louisville and the silks for the walnut containers were made by Bourbon Cousins of Cincinnati.

Diane Crump Blackberry Mint Julep

-(blackberry is the official fruit of Kentucky)

-2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

-1 barspoon Blackberry Preserves

-1 barspoon Simple Syrup

-Mint Bitters

-Fresh Blackberries and Mint Sprigs, for garnish

-Crushed Ice

At the bottom of the julep cup mix 1 bar spoon of blackberry preserves and 1 bar spoon of simple syrup. Add 2 – 4 dashes of mint bitters. Fill two-thirds of cup with crushed ice. Add sipping straw and Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Top off cup with more crushed ice (packed in). Top with fresh blackberries and a sprig of mint to garnish.

From Woodford Reserve Distillery