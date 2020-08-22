WKU adds football game at Brigham Young on Oct. 31; Hilltoppers open season Sept. 12 at Louisville

Western Kentucky and Brigham Young announced Friday the addition of a football game that will take place on Oct. 31 at Provo, Utah.
WKU’s originally scheduled game on Oct. 31 – at home vs. Old Dominion – was canceled, leaving the Hilltoppers with an open date. A finalized WKU schedule will be announced next week.
“The challenges of 2020 have also resulted in unique opportunities, and we are really excited about the first-ever football matchup between WKU and BYU,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said. “As we experienced after each of our recent victories over Arkansas, Kentucky (twice), Vanderbilt, Navy (twice), Army (three times), Memphis and South Florida, games against strong non-conference opponents provide opportunities for quality wins and vital national exposure.
“The Cougars’ storied program’s accomplishments include a national championship, Heisman Trophy winner, 23 conference championships and 15 bowl wins. This trip to Provo is one our program is looking forward to.”
This will be WKU’s first-ever game in the state of Utah. Located in the Utah Valley, Provo also has a notable elevation of 4,549 feet above sea level.
The Cougars are led by fifth-year head coach Kalani Sitake, who has a 27-25 record in his first four seasons at the helm. In 2019, BYU finished with a 7-6 record, including a 38-34 loss to Hawaii in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl. The Cougars have won seven or more games in 13-of-14 seasons dating back to 2006.
Formerly of the Mountain West Conference, BYU has been FBS Independent since 2011. The Cougars’ most recent Conference USA opponent was Middle Tennessee, which they defeated in Murfreesboro, Tenn., by a score of 27-7 on Nov. 1, 2014.
After going 3-9 in 2018, the Hilltoppers posted a 9-4 record a year ago. The season included a 45-19 blowout win at Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas and concluded with a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl.
WKU begins the season Sept. 12 at Louisville. The Hilltoppers return 16 of 22 starters, along with two of the three specialists.
