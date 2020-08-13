Upgrades to Sanitation District No. 1 Bromley Pump Station to save money, increase capacity















Sanitation District No. 1 plans to upgrade its Bromley wastewater pump station and build a parallel pump station and nearby diversion structure, addressing critical maintenance needs, increasing system capacity and cutting sewer overflow mitigation costs.

The Bromley facility, located along the Ohio River, has operated for 45 years and is in need of critical maintenance, as failure of the station would threaten public health and the cleanliness of local waterways.

The $24.2 million project will eliminate about 114 million gallons of typical-year combined sewer overflows (CSOs).

“A lot of the equipment at the Bromley Pump Station is original and in dire need of maintenance or repair,” said Lydia Watkins, SD1 project manager. Watkins said increasing Bromley’s pumping capacity is also a key component of Clean H2O40 — SD1’s commitment to improving water quality by reducing sewer overflows in Northern Kentucky.

As SD1’s largest pump station, the Bromley facility already operates near capacity, conveying 40 million gallons of sewage per day (MGD) to the SD1 Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant from Northern Kentucky’s river cities.

SD1’s solution is to upsize the pumping capacity at Bromley to 45 million gallons per day and improve the facility’s mechanical, control and electrical systems. SD1 will also build a new diversion structure and a second nearby pump station with a capacity of 30 million gallons per day. Both pump stations will use the same force main, for a combined pumping capacity of 50 million gallons per day.

SD1’s new smart-sewer strategy calls for a holistic view of the entire system when making decisions about where and when to make enhancements to the public sewer system. The Bromley project is a prime example, including analysis of not only SD1’s Clean H2O40 consent decree requirements, but also its asset management needs.

SD1’s Updated Watershed Plan – the District’s blueprint to accomplish its Clean H2O40 amended consent decree goals – originally called for an increase in Bromley’s capacity to just 45 MGD and four additional projects to eliminate a total of 119 million gallons of typical-year CSOs. Instead, a second pump station at Bromley allows SD1 to eliminate the four previously planned projects.

“We can achieve about the same level of CSO elimination in one project versus five separate projects, for an overall cost savings of approximately $3.5 million,” said Watkins.

The project also reduces future maintenance costs at Bromley by eliminating the need for costly bypass pumping. With two pump stations, SD1 will no longer have to shut down the system for maintenance work.

The Bromley Pump Station project will greatly reduce the risk of environmental damage due to station failure, lower future maintenance expense by eliminating the need for costly bypass pumping, and achieve a reduction of 114 million gallons CSOs per year.

Construction is expected to begin summer of 2021 and conclude in late 2023.

From Sanitation District No. 1

