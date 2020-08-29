U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscate prohibited cosmetic injections at NKY port















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at their Northern Kentucky facility have seized six shipments containing prohibited cosmetic injections including various dermal fillers and counterfeit Botox.

According to the CBP, two of the shipments originated in Germany, while the remainder came from Thailand, Spain, South Korea, and Turkey. They were addressed to private residences in California, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Colorado, and Maryland.

Although the shippers indicated the packages had values ranging from $15-$175, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price was much higher, anywhere from $384 to $22,500. The total MSRP for all the shipments was $35,600 had the products been genuine.

“Cheap cosmetic enhancers sold online are often manufactured in unregulated facilities with substandard ingredients and no quality controls,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Our officers and specialists enforce hundreds of laws for many partner agencies and are committed to ensuring the health and safety of American citizens.”

Botox, or botulinum toxin, is restricted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and cannot be imported into the U.S. without proper documentation. The FDA provides guidance on how consumers can select dermal fillers and other cosmetics that are legitimately imported into the United States while meeting strict safety requirements.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.

The agency also provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with any state and federal import regulations.