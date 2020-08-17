Travel industry hard hit by COVID; three experts share insights at Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues Tuesday















Like many in-person industries, the travel industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) global pandemic.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues event looks to explore what that means for the future of the industry in Northern Kentucky and throughout the Commonwealth.

Julie Kirkpatrick, Interim President & CEO of meetNKY, Northern Kentucky Convention Center Executive Director Gretchen Landrum and Mike Mangeot, Commissioner for the Dept. of Tourism for the KY Cabinet for Tourism, Arts & Heritage will serve as panelists for August’s Eggs ‘N Issues event, taking place from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Panelists will discuss what can be done to stimulate the travel industry’s recovery and how the business community can support it during this time.

August’s Eggs ‘N Issues event is presented free of charge although registration is required. Registrants will receive additional details on how to join the webinar in the confirmation email.



Eggs ‘N Issues’ title sponsor is DBL Law. To register for the event or more information, click here.

