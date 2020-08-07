TANK will resume fare collection, front door boarding on all trips, starting Monday — masks are required















Beginning Monday, TANK will resume fare collection and front door boarding on all trips.

TANK buses are now outfitted with plexiglass shields to help protect drivers and customers.

The fastest and safest way to pay your fare is with the TANK Transit app with EZ Fare. Cash fare and pre-paid passes are also still accepted. Customers can purchase fare by downloading Transit app on your mobile device or simply have your cash fare ready when boarding any TANK bus using exact change.

Know before you go

To make your trip safer please follow these guidelines:

• Mask required. Face coverings are now required to ride TANK.

• Practice social distancing by providing as much space between you, other passengers and TANK employees.

• Be fare-ready: if using cash fare have it ready and insert it into the fare box quickly then proceed to a seat.

• Use contactless payment. The Transit app is free to download and allows riders to purchase fare anytime, anywhere. Tickets can be stored on your smartphone and activated up to 30 minutes before boarding. After you board the bus, just show your digital pass to the driver as you board.

• Cover your cough or sneeze. Wash your hands and avoid touching your face.

Refunds for March Passes

Passes purchased and validated between March 1 and March 22 will be replaced with a like pass. NO cash refunds will be given, however we will replace with a TANK fare media/pass that can be used after August 10.



In order to qualify, you must return the validated/purchased pass to the TANK offices at 3375 Madison Pike between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Exchanges will be allowed through August 31.

After that time, no exchanges will be given.

TANK provides transit services in Boone, Campbell & Kenton counties as well as in downtown Cincinnati.