Suits That Rock: Virtual Rock On for Carnegie Kids is underway, continues through August















Suits That Rock has raised over $1,000,000 for The Carnegie in Covington to support arts education for students over the last 12 years.

When the COVID pandemic hit, the annual fundraising concert had to be canceled, but the creativity that led to the formation of Suits That Rock over 12 years ago also led to a creative “virtual” alternative to the popular annual concert.

Throughout the month of August, the Suits are reliving the past 12 years of performances, celebrating the Suits community and raising funds to support The Carnegie — virtually.

More than 50 community leaders, business professionals and CEOs have taken to the Carnegie stage over the years — and the virtual campaign recap offers a glimpse at the performances, the fun — and the magic.

Rock On for Carnegie Kids is underway — and if you’ve missed any of the videos, you can catch up — and make a donation.

Because of the Suits That Rock effort, over 55,000 kids have been inspired by programs in art, music, drama, and dance . . .and the month-long virtual campaign means thousands more kids will continue to benefit.

Watch now here. And enjoy the memories — and the fun.

And donate here.

See the Suits That Rock Facebook page here.