St. Elizabeth, Gravity Diagnostics partner to offer free COVID-19 testing at two drive-through sites in NKY















Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced expanded drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Northern Kentucky by entering into a partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Gravity Diagnostics.

The St. Elizabeth drive-thru testing locations are 25 Atlantic Avenue in Erlanger and 7200 Alexandria Pike in Alexandria.

The Erlanger site is now open Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Beginning on Tuesday, August 11, the Alexandria site will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.

Although the testing is free and no physician order is required, appointments are recommended in advance to ease capacity throughout the day and avoid potential long wait times.

Interested Kentucky residents with or without symptoms may schedule an appointment here.

Everyone MUST wear a mask and will have to self swab. For quickest results, people may use their St. Elizabeth myChart account when registering. Results are expected in 2-3 days but may vary depending on volumes.

“We wanted to expand access to COVID-19 testing through a seamless process that does not require a physician evaluation,” said Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Our goal is to open avenues to give our community peace of mind and help Northern Kentuckians resume activities in the safest way possible.”