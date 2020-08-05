Southgate City Council to hear tonight the first reading for zone change for Beverly Hills site















Southgate City Council is scheduled tonight to hear the first reading of an ordinance allowing a zone change for the Beverly Hills Memorial Point Development. Council will not vote tonight on the zone change.

A second reading/final vote is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 19. Kentucky state law mandates two readings of the ordinance in a public meeting before council can vote.

Last month, The Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve plans for Memorial Point, a mixed-use residential development planned on the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club.

The project – a joint venture of Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty – will include memorials to the victims of the 1977 fire that claimed 165 lives.

“We understand and embrace the need for a memorial that ensures that the people who were lost in the fire will never be forgotten. It is our intention to work with a group of survivors and family members of victims as well as with Southgate city officials on a memorial planning committee,” said Pat Crowley, a spokesman for Ashley and Vision.

“An appropriate and fitting spot for a memorial planned for the site is planned along US 27. Through our development agreement with the city, we are also planning to install a memorial marker or placard depicting a map of the Beverly Hills Supper Club that will be located within a park that is planned in the development.”

The $65 million project includes 89 single-family homes, 100 to 200 luxury apartments and a for-profit assisted living facility of 79 residential units.