Southgate City Council approves zone change allowing Memorial Point Development to move ahead















Southgate City Council unanimously approved a zone change Wednesday night that allows the planned Memorial Point Development to move forward.

The project – a joint venture of Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty – will include memorials to the victims of the 1977 fire that claimed 165 lives. Last month, The Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission voted in July to recommend that council approve plans for Memorial Point, a mixed-use residential development planned on the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club.



Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty expressed appreciation for the support of Southgate City Council and the entire city of Southgate and pledged to deliver a development that the community will be proud of.



“We fully understand and embrace the need for a memorial that ensures that the people who were lost in the fire will never be forgotten. It is our intention to continue to work with a group of survivors and family members of victims as well as with Southgate city officials on a memorial planning committee,” said an Ashley spokesperson.

The $65 million project includes 89 single-family homes, 100 to 200 luxury apartments and a for-profit assisted living facility of 79 residential units. Construction of the development is scheduled to begin Spring 2021