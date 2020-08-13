Sen. Schickel, other officials to honor Vietnam hero SPC Gary Leslie Moore Friday at Boone Courthouse















Senator John Schickel (R- Union) will join locally elected county officials and the Boone County community on Friday to officially dedicate a portion of KY Route 338 in honor of Vietnam War hero, Army Specialist Gary Leslie Moore.

SPC Moore was killed in action on March 12, 1969, by hostile fire at Quang Ngai Province Vietnam, following courageous efforts to save a fellow service member.

He was a 1965 graduate of Boone County High School.

SPC Moore was born on July 6, 1947, and grew up on a family farm along the portion of KY Route 338 that will be dedicated in his honor. The dedication will be made alongside SPC Moore’s son, Les Moore, his mother, and other members of the Moore family. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray will be the keynote speaker.

Gary Griesser, who sang at SPC Moore’s funeral in 1969, will also be in attendance to honor Moore once again in song.

The ceremony will take place at the upstairs of the old courthouse in Burlington. The public is invited to attend.

Les Moore is a Florence police sergeant. He never knew his dad, but he heard stories from his mother and his grandparents about how wonderful his father was. Les was just thirteen months old at the time of his father’s untimely passing. Les’s grandparents told him stories about his dad. In later years, SPC Moore’s brothers in arms invited Les to their reunions, where he heard first-hand accounts of his father’s gallantry and service to his country.

SPC Moore’s heroic service earned him the Purple Heart Award. As Les Moore became older, he thought a lot about his dad. Last year he approached Senator Schickel about a way that he could honor his late father. During the 2020 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly, Senator Schickel filed Senate Joint Resolution 136, legislation to honorably name the portion of KY Route 338 that runs in front of the old family farm where Les, his mother, and his father, Gary, lived. It will be named the “Gary Leslie Moore Memorial Highway.”

“The Boone County community looks forward to gathering on Friday to honor our hometown hero,” said Senator Schickel.

The dedication is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Ferguson Room of the Boone County Historical Courthouse located at 2988 Washington Street, in Burlington.

For more information about this dedication in honor of SPC Gary Leslie Moore, please contact Senator John Schickel at 859-628-5150.