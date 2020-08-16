School reopenings, so far: Catholic schools open Aug. 17; most NKY districts honor Gov.’s request















In a letter to Catholic School leaders Bishop Roger Foys and Mike Clines, superintendent of Catholic Schools, announced that schools would begin in-person instruction the week of August 17 in the Diocese of Covington.

The decision was made after much consultation, including with the Kentucky bishops of Lexington, Louisville and Owensboro, and after hearing from our Catholic school communities. The schools have created various models for beginning the school year under the guidance of the Diocese of Covington’s Department of Catholic Schools “COVID-19 Return to School Requirements,” including an option for at-home learning if a parent decides that would be the best option for their student.



At each school implementation of the requirements will be monitored. During the week of Sept. 6, our experience to date will be evaluated and needed changes will be made at that time.

Many factors were considered in making this decision including:

• Pastors, administrators, faculty and staff have been working diligently throughout the summer with their local COVID-19 task force to prepare schools for strict adherence to the COVID-19 requirements. Their commitment to the students is evidenced by the excitement, seriousness and creativity in creating environments that meet the educational and safety needs of their students.

• A desire among the community — priests, principals, parents and students — to be given an opportunity to implement the plans that have been scrupulously developed; and their stated confidence in the plans.

• The understanding that education includes formation of the entire student — mind, body and soul — and is preferably accomplished in a faith community. Our concern for the welfare of our students includes their educational, emotional, social and spiritual development.

“As we move forward, we thank our parents for their support,” Bishop Foys and Mr. Clines said in their letter to Catholic School leaders. “The health of our schools will depend in large part on the health of each individual student. We are depending on our parents to monitor their child’s health every day and to keep their child home when they are sick.”

Parents are expected to adhere to the “COVID-19 Return to School Requirements” (copy attached) — frequently washing hands, wearing a mask, maintaining proper social distancing and eliminating unnecessary travel — so that together we can mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our communities and sustain in-person instruction in our schools.

“We express our deepest gratitude to our school leaders for their selfless commitment to Catholic education,” they said.

Covington Independent

Covington schools announced they would follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to delay start of in-person classes until Sept. 28.

Covington students will start school September 1 with remote learning and will soon announce details related to scheduled, laptops, assignments and meals.

Boone County

Boone County schools will begin Aug. 25 with virtual instruction, preparing to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 28.

“We strongly believe that students are best served academically, socially, and emotionally when their education occurs in-person,” said Supt. Matt Turner. But, he said, physical safety of students and staff are a priority.

Kenton County

Supt. Henry Webb announced Kenton County Schools would start virtually on August 24 and be ready to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 28, per the Governor’s recommendation. The system is prepared for full-time synchronous and virtual models.

Fort Thomas

The first day of school is August 31. Students who selected in-person instruction will begin with Non-Traditional Instruction and those who chose the remote learning alternative will bein with their remote learning.

Campbell County

First day of school is Sept. 14 for students (Sept. 10 for staff).

Newport Independent Schools

All students will begin school Aug. 31 doing virtual instruction. Supt. Tony Watts says updates will be provided as changes occur.

Beechwood Independent Schools

NTI will start August 24 and will continue until at least Sept. 28. Details and updates will be announced.

Walton-Verona

Walton-Verona will start the school year with NTI. Details will be announced. Printed materials and Chromebooks distributed starting August 20.

This information will be updated