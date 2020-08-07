Roebling Bridge inspection scheduled Monday and there will be one-lane only on Tuesday















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office says the John A. Roebling Bridge is scheduled for a routine bridge inspection the week of Aug. 10.

The historic span carries traffic over the Ohio River between the cities of Covington and Cincinnati.

Crews will be working Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Inspectors will be rappelling on the cables and towers to get a hands-on look at the structure.

A lane closure will be needed on Tuesday, Aug. 11; flaggers will be in place from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.

The pedestrian walkways will remain open during the inspection.

Work is weather dependent. If needed, inspectors will also be out the week of Aug. 17.

The John A. Roebling Bridge carries 8,100 vehicles a day on average. The bridge was opened in 1867.

