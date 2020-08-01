Prep Sports Notebook: High school football schedule changes create marquee matchup for local fans

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Covington Catholic quickly rearranged its 2020 football schedule after the first three weeks of the regular season were canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns and the Colonels were able to pick up a game that should excite local fans.
Instead of taking a bye on Oct. 30, CovCath scheduled a game at Simon Kenton that will be a marquee matchup between two of Northern Kentucky’s most successful football programs during the last decade.
Over the last 10 years, CovCath’s Colonels compiled a 101-34 record for a 74.8 winning percentage while Simon Kenton’s Pioneers went 97-32 for 75.7 percent.
The local team that posted the best record during the 2010-2019 stretch of seasons was Beechwood (108-32, 77.3 percent). Highlands ranked third (102-34, 75 percent) among local teams.
This will be the first meeting between CovCath and Simon Kenton since 2004 and it comes at a good time since both teams have talented quarterbacks returning.
Last season, CovCath junior Caleb Jacob threw for 2,817 yards and 33 touchdowns while Simon Kenton freshman Chase Crone had 1,740 yards passing and 669 rushing.
The Colonels, who have a 44-1 record over the last three seasons, already have one Division I college recruit. Trey Gronotte, the team’s placekicker and punter, made a commitment with West Point Military Academy last week.
Gronotte is actually CovCath’s top returning scorer. Last season, he kicked nine field goals and converted 68 extra-point kicks for 95 points.
A few local teams have already posted their revised 2020 schedules online, but many are still scrambling to add opponents that won’t conflict with district games. The starting date for football was pushed back to Sept. 11, but an additional week was added to the regular season by starting the playoffs one week later on Nov. 13.
Football teams can begin conducting full regular preseason practice sessions on Aug. 24 without many of the safety protocols that were put into place earlier this summer due to the pandemic. Teams will be limited to 7.5 hours of practice time during the first week.
Cooper golfer continues successful summer with tournament victory
Cooper junior Rylan Wotherspoon rallied to win an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Granger, Ind., on Thursday that included high school golfers from 16 states and one from Canada.
Wotherspoon birdied three of the last four holes to finish the final round with a 66 that put him in a tie for first place with Matt Troutman of Louisville. On the second hole of the playoff round, Wotherspoon made a birdie putt to win the title.
Both golfers finished the 54-hole tournament with a 5-under 208 total. Wotherspoon posted rounds of 73, 69 and 66 on the par-71 course at Knollwood Country Club.
Wotherspoon, who won the Region 7 boys high school tournament last year, is having a good summer. He won the Greater Cincinnati Junior Met by six strokes and lost in a playoff for the Kentucky Junior Amateur championship after shooting 7-under 137 over two rounds.
Scott volleyball team extends streak of academic excellence awards
The Scott volleyball team received an academic excellence award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association for the 10th consecutive season.
The players on last year’s team earned the national award for having a 4.05 cumulative grade point average that put them on the AVCA honor roll for having one of the top 70 GPAs in the country.
The Eagles were the 10th Region runner-up last season. The roster included Abby Bosse, Ella Chitkara, Audrey Griffen, Elise Henderson, Maddie Howell, Payton Justice, Gabby Kallmeyer, Makaylah Mitchell, Laine Morman, Keaton Mossman, Christianna Murray and Lexie Rogers.