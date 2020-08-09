Prep Sports Notebook: Brossart basketball player makes commitment with Division I college program















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart senior Marie Kiefer, the leading scorer and rebounder in 10th Region girls basketball last season, has accepted a scholarship offer from Ball State University in Indiana.

Kiefer was voted 10th Region Player of the Year by coaches for averaging 17.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and four blocks per game last season. The 6-foot-3 forward also finished third in the region in field goal percentage (54.3).

With her leading the way, Brossart posted a 24-6 record, won the 10th All “A” Classic title and made it to the semifinals of the post-season regional tournament. She was named most valuable player in the All “A” Classic after getting 37 points and 25 rebounds in her team’s two victories.

Kiefer was also named Division II Player of the Year by the Northern Kentucky Girls Basketball Coaches Association and voted third-team all-state in two statewide coaches polls.

She will enter her senior season with 1,239 points, which ranks sixth on the Brossart girls basketball team’s all-time scoring list. She also has more than 760 career rebounds.

Ball State posted a 21-10 record last season after going 8-23 the year before. The Cardinals’ 13-game turnaround was the best among NCAA Division I women’s college basketball teams.

One of Ball State’s returning players is Scott graduate Anna Clephane, who averaged 6.2 points and 3.0 rebounds as a redshirt freshman guard. Her first season with the Cardinals was cut short by a knee injury.

A biology and communications major, Clephane was among the Ball State players named to the Mid-America Conference All-Academic Team with a 3.2 grade point average.

Local teams will compete in All “A” Classic region golf tournaments

Kentucky All “A” Classic region tournaments in boys and girls golf will be played over the next two weeks, but there’s no guarantee that the winners will advance to state tournaments.

The board of directors for the organization that provides statewide competition in several sports for Class A schools voted to postpone a decision on its fall state tournaments until Aug. 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High school golf teams got the go-ahead to start their season on July 31 because it’s a non-contact sport where social distancing is not a problem as it is for other fall sports. The All “A” Classic also sponsors region and state tournaments in volleyball and boys and girls soccer during the fall, but none of those sports are permitted to begin competition until Sept. 7.

The All “A” Classic golf tournaments set for next week are 9th Region girls on Monday at Boone Links, 9th Region boys on Tuesday at A. J. Jolly and 10th Region boys and girls on Friday at A.J. Jolly. Walton-Verona will compete in the 8th Region boys and girls golf tournaments that are set for Aug. 20 at Sugar Bay.

Notre Dame volleyball team has five Division I recruits on its roster

When high school volleyball teams begin preseason practice in two weeks, Notre Dame Academy coach Molly McDermott and her staff will be working with five NCAA Division I recruits that are on the Pandas’ roster.

McDermott said the seniors who have made Division I college commitments are Emma Grace (Xavier), Abby Powers (Robert Morris), Sydney Schroder (Florida Atlantic) and Emily Wichmann (Oakland).

Notre Dame junior Anna Long, a middle hitter named second-team all-state last season, has accepted a scholarship offer from Florida State to play beach volleyball, the newest sport sanctioned by the NCAA.

Schroeder was recruited by Florida Atlantic to play beach volleyball. That university and Florida State are charter members of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association that sponsors a beach volleyball conference for 12 college teams.

Florida State won the last four CCSA conference titles and made it to the NCAA beach volleyball national finals in 2016 and 2018.