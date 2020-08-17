













Please sign up to help citizens exercise their right to VOTE.

The number of poll workers in Kentucky is at a critical low, and the availability of poll workers will dictate how many polling locations are available on election day.

If a county doesn’t have enough poll workers, it limits the county clerk’s ability to offer in-person voting

Please consider signing up to work the polls this election day. Click here.

The Governor and Secretary of State have agreed on a plan that will offer three options for voting: mail-in, early voting, and Election Day voting, and they are hoping county clerks can offer multiple options for in-person voting on Election Day.