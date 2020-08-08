People Working Cooperatively get grants to support critical home repairs, service programs















People Working Cooperatively (PWC) has received more than $80,000 in grant funding from local organizations to support critical home repairs and modifications, service programs and more:

• $30,000 has been awarded by the Charles H. Dater Foundation to support PWC’s student summer service program;

• $25,000 has been awarded by the U.S. Bank Foundation to support critical home repairs and modifications;

• $20,000 has been awarded by the Wohlgemuth Herschede Foundation to support critical home repairs and modifications;

• $5,000 has been awarded by the Integra Foundation to support PWC’s volunteer program;

• $1,000 has been awarded by Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s Summertime Kids fund to support summer youth volunteer services;

• $1,000 has been awarded by Mount St. Joseph University’s Student Philanthropy Program for personal protective equipment (PPE);

• SC Ministry Foundation has awarded grant funds to support Price Hill community revitalization.

“We are incredibly grateful for organizations that believe in our mission, many of whom have been long-term partners to PWC,” said Chris Owens, Vice President of Development for People Working Cooperatively. “Every dollar is used to support our mission of keeping our neighbors in need safe and healthy in their homes.”

To learn more about People Working Cooperatively or to find out if you are eligible for services, visit pwchomerepairs.org or call (513) 351-7921.