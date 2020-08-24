Online portal to request absentee ballot for Nov. 3 election is open; deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5















Staff report

The online portal to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election, govoteky.com, is open.

The portal is to be open through Oct. 9.



The Secretary of State has opened the portal early so that registered voters can pre-apply.

Ballots are not yet available but are being printed and will be mailed when they are ready, which should be mid- to late-September.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is 11:59 p.m. EST October 9.

There are three ways for Kentucky voters to cast their ballot for this November’s election:

1) *In-person before Election Day

Oct. 13th – Nov. 2nd.

By Executive Order, in-person voting begins October 13, 2020 and shall be available during regular business hours, and at least four hours on the three Saturdays before November 3, 2020. Voters who feel safe voting in person are encouraged to vote before November 3, 2020, to ensure appropriate social distancing can be maintained.

2) In-person on Election Day.

County clerks will announce voting places.

3) By absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot dropbox)

By Executive Order, all Kentuckians who are concerned about contracting or spreading COVID-19 may vote via absentee ballot for the 2020 general election, consistent with the expanded definition of excused absentee provided in the August 14, 2020 recommendations of Secretary of State Michael Adams.

The deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 3 election is 4 p.m. OCTOBER 5. You can register online here.