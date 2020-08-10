Northern Kentucky University to host a virtual open registration event on August 13; classes start 17th















Northern Kentucky University hosts a virtual open registration event on August 13 for prospective students who still need to complete the admissions and registration process before classes begin on August 17.

Students can meet with admissions professionals, address any transfer issues, consult academic advisors, register for classes and learn more about the financial aid process.



“This is a busy time of the year for everyone, and we know students have a lot on their plates right now. That’s why we are holding a virtual open registration, to simplify registration and make it easy for them to start their academic journey,” said Melissa Gorbandt, director of Undergraduate Admissions.



• What: Fall Semester Virtual Open Registration

• When: August 13, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Where: Register here for the virtual program



Information about admission requirements is available on the website, by contacting the Office of Admissions at (859) 572-5220 or by emailing beanorse@nku.edu.

