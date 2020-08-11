NKY Regional Alliance gets $30K from Truist Foundation for work on education, workforce training















The Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance has received a $30,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to eliminate barriers to education and workforce training for low- to moderate-income students in Northern Kentucky. The grant funds will expand existing efforts through scalable programs that support talent development and economic mobility.

“We intend for the Truist Foundation grant to create a sustainable impact on our current students’ lives and future talent through the support of programs with proven success,” said Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance President & CEO Karen Finan. “Our goal as an organization is to create transformation in Northern Kentucky through initiatives that drive our community forward. Creating access to education that drives economic mobility will transform the outlook of generations to come.”

The Regional Alliance has multiple initiatives underway and has supported, among others, programs and agencies focused on education and workforce opportunities since its origin in 2017. The group was tapped to help actively launch the IGNITE Institute and the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s GROW initiative.

“On behalf of the Truist Foundation, we’re pleased to support the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance in their efforts to address barriers to economic mobility for low- to moderate-income Northern Kentucky-based students,” said Andy Hawking, Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky market president at Truist, formerly BB&T Bank.

“The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Partnering with Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance to advance upward economic mobility and access to quality jobs that provide living wages aligns perfectly with our purpose.”

The Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance is a passionate group of Presidents and CEOs of regional companies who accelerate progress through goals and initiatives that transform our community. For more information, visit the Regional Alliance website.