NKY Chamber names 41 professionals to the 42nd class of 2021 Leadership Northern Kentucky















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has selected the 42nd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky. The 2021 class will include 41 professionals from businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.



Founded in 1969, The Leadership NKY program utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and opportunities of the Northern Kentucky region and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, including economic development, education, government, and human services through monthly virtual and in-person sessions.



“The Class of 2021 will be making meaningful connections toward leadership development, community engagement, and regional investment,” said Elizabeth Corbett, Chair of the 2021 Class, Financial Advisor and Partner at Focus On Success. “We are excited to welcome and to work with these class members whom we believe will contribute to the program’s 41-year legacy and inspire others with their grit, vision, and talent.”



The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2021:



Name

Company/Organization

Olivia Amlung

Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC

Michelle Bingle

Citi

Tami Blevins

GEAR UP Kentucky/KY Council on Postsecondary Education

Karla Boldery

La Mega Media Inc.

Catrena Bowman-Thomas

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

Kyle Brabender

St. Elizabeth Physicians

Bill Bradford

Ft. Thomas Independent Schools

Frank Busofsky

TANK

Caroline Clift

HORAN

Lauren Copeland

Brighton Center, Inc.

David Dalton

The Think Shop & Red Hot Promotions, Inc.

Brad Degenhardt

Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department



Victor Evans

VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Chris Frodge

Huntington Bank

Jodi Funke

Willow Creek Developers and Builders

Heather Hawkins

Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Whayne Herriford

Whayne Herriford, MS, LPCC-S

Rebecca Hetzer

The Dental Care Plus Group

Louis Hill

Planning & Development Services of Kenton County

Josh Hunt

City of Florence

Megan Jackson

Master Provisions Inc.

Lisa Jones

RevLocal

Hank Kerschen

St. Elizabeth Physicians

Jennifer Kinsley

Northern Kentucky University

Joe Klare

Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky

Seth Longland

Kenton County Public Library

Brian Loosli

The Kroger Co.

Krystle Nemo

Merrill Lynch

Tarita Preston

The Curated Coach

Patrick Roddy

Citi

John Ruebel

City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati

Jennifer Schmitz

The Kroger Co.

Erica Schrand

City of Ft. Mitchell

Jeremy Schrand

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Terry Stapleton

PMC Organometallix, Inc.

Joshua Turner

Messer Construction Co.

Justin Vanderglas

Clark Schaefer Hackett, CPAs & Business Consultants

Chris Verst

Verst Logistics

Megan Volski

WesBanco

Noah M. Welte

Thomas More University

Sandra Woodall

EC LEARN



“Leadership NKY is a unique and immersive leadership development experience,” said Dawn Denham, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Through monthly sessions, this new class will learn and grow together to become better equipped to support and solve pressing issues facing our region. While this year’s class will experience the program in a way unique to any other class before them, they will still make meaningful connections in our region and with one another.”



Since its inception, 1,300 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to make a difference in the community.



