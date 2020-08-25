NKY Chamber names 41 professionals to the 42nd class of 2021 Leadership Northern Kentucky

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has selected the 42nd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky. The 2021 class will include 41 professionals from businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
Founded in 1969, The Leadership NKY program utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and opportunities of the Northern Kentucky region and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, including economic development, education, government, and human services through monthly virtual and in-person sessions.
“The Class of 2021 will be making meaningful connections toward leadership development, community engagement, and regional investment,” said Elizabeth Corbett, Chair of the 2021 Class, Financial Advisor and Partner at Focus On Success. “We are excited to welcome and to work with these class members whom we believe will contribute to the program’s 41-year legacy and inspire others with their grit, vision, and talent.”
The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2021:
Name
Company/Organization
Olivia Amlung
Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC
Michelle Bingle
Citi
Tami Blevins
GEAR UP Kentucky/KY Council on Postsecondary Education
Karla Boldery
La Mega Media Inc.
Catrena Bowman-Thomas
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission
Kyle Brabender
St. Elizabeth Physicians
Bill Bradford
Ft. Thomas Independent Schools
Frank Busofsky
TANK
Caroline Clift
HORAN
Lauren Copeland
Brighton Center, Inc.
David Dalton
The Think Shop & Red Hot Promotions, Inc.
Brad Degenhardt
Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department
Victor Evans
VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm
Chris Frodge
Huntington Bank
Jodi Funke
Willow Creek Developers and Builders
Heather Hawkins
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Whayne Herriford
Whayne Herriford, MS, LPCC-S
Rebecca Hetzer
The Dental Care Plus Group
Louis Hill
Planning & Development Services of Kenton County
Josh Hunt
City of Florence
Megan Jackson
Master Provisions Inc.
Lisa Jones
RevLocal
Hank Kerschen
St. Elizabeth Physicians
Jennifer Kinsley
Northern Kentucky University
Joe Klare
Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky
Seth Longland
Kenton County Public Library
Brian Loosli
The Kroger Co.
Krystle Nemo
Merrill Lynch
Tarita Preston
The Curated Coach
Patrick Roddy
Citi
John Ruebel
City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati
Jennifer Schmitz
The Kroger Co.
Erica Schrand
City of Ft. Mitchell
Jeremy Schrand
Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Terry Stapleton
PMC Organometallix, Inc.
Joshua Turner
Messer Construction Co.
Justin Vanderglas
Clark Schaefer Hackett, CPAs & Business Consultants
Chris Verst
Verst Logistics
Megan Volski
WesBanco
Noah M. Welte
Thomas More University
Sandra Woodall
EC LEARN
“Leadership NKY is a unique and immersive leadership development experience,” said Dawn Denham, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Through monthly sessions, this new class will learn and grow together to become better equipped to support and solve pressing issues facing our region. While this year’s class will experience the program in a way unique to any other class before them, they will still make meaningful connections in our region and with one another.”
Since its inception, 1,300 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to make a difference in the community.
