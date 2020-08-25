A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

NKY Chamber names 41 professionals to the 42nd class of 2021 Leadership Northern Kentucky

Aug 25th, 2020 · 0 Comment

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has selected the 42nd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky. The 2021 class will include 41 professionals from businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

Founded in 1969, The Leadership NKY program utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and opportunities of the Northern Kentucky region and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, including economic development, education, government, and human services through monthly virtual and in-person sessions.

“The Class of 2021 will be making meaningful connections toward leadership development, community engagement, and regional investment,” said Elizabeth Corbett, Chair of the 2021 Class, Financial Advisor and Partner at Focus On Success. “We are excited to welcome and to work with these class members whom we believe will contribute to the program’s 41-year legacy and inspire others with their grit, vision, and talent.”
 
The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2021:

Name
Company/Organization

Olivia Amlung
Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC

Michelle Bingle
Citi

Tami Blevins
GEAR UP Kentucky/KY Council on Postsecondary Education

Karla Boldery
La Mega Media Inc.

Catrena Bowman-Thomas
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

Kyle Brabender
St. Elizabeth Physicians

Bill Bradford
Ft. Thomas Independent Schools

Frank Busofsky
TANK

Caroline Clift
HORAN

Lauren Copeland
Brighton Center, Inc.

David Dalton
The Think Shop & Red Hot Promotions, Inc.

Brad Degenhardt
Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department

Victor Evans
VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Chris Frodge
Huntington Bank

Jodi Funke
Willow Creek Developers and Builders

Heather Hawkins
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Whayne Herriford
Whayne Herriford, MS, LPCC-S

Rebecca Hetzer
The Dental Care Plus Group

Louis Hill
Planning & Development Services of Kenton County

Josh Hunt
City of Florence

Megan Jackson
Master Provisions Inc.

Lisa Jones
RevLocal

Hank Kerschen
St. Elizabeth Physicians

Jennifer Kinsley
Northern Kentucky University

Joe Klare
Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky

Seth Longland
Kenton County Public Library

Brian Loosli
The Kroger Co.

Krystle Nemo
Merrill Lynch

Tarita Preston
The Curated Coach

Patrick Roddy
Citi

John Ruebel
City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati

Jennifer Schmitz
The Kroger Co.

Erica Schrand
City of Ft. Mitchell

Jeremy Schrand
Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Terry Stapleton
PMC Organometallix, Inc.

Joshua Turner
Messer Construction Co.

Justin Vanderglas
Clark Schaefer Hackett, CPAs & Business Consultants

Chris Verst
Verst Logistics

Megan Volski
WesBanco

Noah M. Welte
Thomas More University

Sandra Woodall
EC LEARN
 
“Leadership NKY is a unique and immersive leadership development experience,” said Dawn Denham, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Through monthly sessions, this new class will learn and grow together to become better equipped to support and solve pressing issues facing our region. While this year’s class will experience the program in a way unique to any other class before them, they will still make meaningful connections in our region and with one another.”
 
Since its inception, 1,300 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to make a difference in the community.

To learn more about Leadership NKY, or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com
 


