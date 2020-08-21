NKU’s TRiO student support program gets major federal funding to deal with barriers to success















Northern Kentucky University will continues its TRiO Student Support Services (SSS) program, thanks to renewed federal funds. The TRiO program provides enhanced personal, academic, and financial support for over 200 Pell-eligible, first-generation or disabled students at NKU.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded NKU $2,026,515 over the next five years, which is more funding than any other higher education institution in the Commonwealth. The grant provides counseling services like academic coaching and career planning to help students graduate and have meaningful careers. TRiO’s personalized support is what makes the difference for many students, like sophomore Cedric Evans.

“In one of my courses, I couldn’t keep up with the professor and struggled. TRiO took the time to get to know me and build a relationship, which made me feel more confident throughout the semester,” said Evans. “If you are a struggling student, TRiO helps find you solutions that are beneficial when you need advice or assistance.”

With the funding, TRiO’s coordinated care approach directly aligns with NKU’s Success by Design strategic framework that identified three pillars of student success — access, completion and career, and community engagement.

TRiO’s coordinated care approach advances student’s skills through financial literacy, leadership development, cultural trips, and experiences.

“We were awarded increased funds to better address barriers that students may run into during the pandemic,” said Kim Scranage, Vice President Enrollment and Degree Management at NKU. “Student success is not just graduating. It’s building a community of support, from jumpstarting students’ careers to finding unique ways of learning.”

TRiO has been on NKU’s campus for over 50 years. It’s located in Suite 127 in the University Center. For more information on TRiO’s student support services, visit its website.