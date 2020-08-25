NKU launches a new COVID-19 dashboard to keep the community informed of the region’s statistics















Northern Kentucky University has launched a new Covid-19 dashboard to keep the community informed of the region’s statistics.

NKU’s COVID-19 Regional Statistics dashboard incorporates data on case counts, transmission rates and current trends in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

As the number cases continue to fluctuate both locally and nationally, the university’s Institute for Health Innovation (IHI) and IT Team worked to create the dashboard and help the region navigate the current environment.

“NKU continues to be an anchor in the region’s fight against COVID-19, and we have a responsibility to help mitigate as much of the uncertainty as we can. We are finding new ways to monitor the health of the community and the region,” said Dr. Valerie Hardcastle, IHI executive director and vice president for Health Innovation.

“We know our campus community lives on both sides of the river, and this dashboard provides a reflective picture of the local COVID-19 environment. Understanding the bigger picture will also guide our decisions as we head through this semester.”

Community members can use the dashboard to track current COVID-19 trends across the region, including:



• The number of active cases in each state;

• Total number of regional active cases, age 20-29;

• Seven-day average of the number of new cases per 100,000 by county and state;

• And transmission rates by state.

NKU’s Moving Forward plan presents all students with the opportunity to learn in the format they are most comfortable, whether in-person, online or a blend of the two.

Facial coverings are required while on campus, and NKU provides reusable ones for all students, faculty and staff.

The university has also created a Healthy@NKU app to ensure everyone coming to campus is well and the Norse Nine, an easy-to-remember list that encourages proper health habits.

To view the dashboard and the latest campus communications and guidelines, visit NKU’s COVID-19 Preparedness website.

