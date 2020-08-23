Mega Millions $1 million winning ticket sold in Florence; numbers are 11-15-31-42-63 — is it yours?















A ticket sold in Florence for the Mega Million’s drawing on Friday night matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers are:

11-15-31-42-63 with a Mega Ball of 14.

If the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 14, they would have won $49 million.

This is the second $1 million ticket sold in Kentucky In the last two weeks. On August 8th, a player in Nicholasville won $1 million on a Powerball ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff members will execute a series of checks at the Florence retailer where the winning ticket was sold on Monday morning.

Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.



In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. Polston said the winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.



“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.