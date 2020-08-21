MAU Workforce Solutions in Florence to hold drive-thru hiring event this Saturday; immediate openings

MAU Workforce Solutions will hold a drive-thru hiring event this Saturday to fill immediate openings on the MAU team at Robert Bosch in Florence.
Hiring event details
Saturday, Aug 22
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Robert Bosch Plant
15 Spiral Dr.
Florence, Ky.
MAU is looking for qualified candidates to join their team at Robert Bosch as assemblers. Ideal candidates will have a high school diploma or GED and one year of stable work experience. No manufacturing experience is required for these positions.
These positions offer a starting pay of $16-16.48 per hour with a scheduled pay increase to $17-$17.51 per hour, in addition to benefits.
To attend the drive-thru hiring event:
1. Pull into the Robert Bosch plant from Spiral Drive.
2. Complete a short questionnaire.
3. Give the questionnaire to an MAU representative for review.
4. Qualified candidates will be guided to a designated parking spot for an interview.
Candidates can visit www.mau.com/bosch-florence to learn more and request their interview.
Based in Augusta, Ga., MAU Workforce Solutions is a family- and minority-owned company that since 1973 has specialized in staffing, recruiting, technology and outsourcing.
From MAU