MAU Workforce Solutions in Florence to hold drive-thru hiring event this Saturday; immediate openings















MAU Workforce Solutions will hold a drive-thru hiring event this Saturday to fill immediate openings on the MAU team at Robert Bosch in Florence.

Hiring event details

Saturday, Aug 22

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Robert Bosch Plant

15 Spiral Dr.

Florence, Ky.

MAU is looking for qualified candidates to join their team at Robert Bosch as assemblers. Ideal candidates will have a high school diploma or GED and one year of stable work experience. No manufacturing experience is required for these positions.

These positions offer a starting pay of $16-16.48 per hour with a scheduled pay increase to $17-$17.51 per hour, in addition to benefits.

To attend the drive-thru hiring event:

1. Pull into the Robert Bosch plant from Spiral Drive.

2. Complete a short questionnaire.

3. Give the questionnaire to an MAU representative for review.

4. Qualified candidates will be guided to a designated parking spot for an interview.

Candidates can visit www.mau.com/bosch-florence to learn more and request their interview.

Based in Augusta, Ga., MAU Workforce Solutions is a family- and minority-owned company that since 1973 has specialized in staffing, recruiting, technology and outsourcing.

From MAU